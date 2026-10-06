Tens of Thousands Expected at Student Protests in Paris

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Since late September, students have blockaded the entrances to hundreds of secondary schools, citing teacher shortages, overcrowded timetables, crumbling classrooms and buildings ill-equipped to withstand rising temperatures.

Paris is bracing for tens of thousands of protesters as France’s major trade unions prepare to join secondary school students demanding better conditions, intensifying a wave of demonstrations…

Paris is bracing for tens of thousands of protesters as France’s major trade unions prepare to join secondary school students demanding better conditions, intensifying a wave of demonstrations…

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Paris is bracing for tens of thousands of protesters as France’s major trade unions prepare to join secondary school students demanding better conditions, intensifying a wave of demonstrations that has already seen confrontations with police.

Since late September, students have blockaded the entrances to hundreds of secondary schools, citing teacher shortages, overcrowded timetables, crumbling classrooms and buildings ill-equipped to withstand rising temperatures.

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Many of the demonstrations have remained peaceful, but some have involved burning rubbish bins, setting fire to bus shelters and clashes with riot police. Officers have used batons, tear gas and riot-control rounds in response.

The government says 215 students and 715 police officers have been injured since the protests began. A 15-year-old lost a hand yesterday after picking up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot officers.

Riot police gather at Place de la Nation in Paris

Further demonstrations are expected across France today after teaching was disrupted at 589 of the country’s 3,700 lycees and 32 universities, according to the education ministry and a student union.

Authorities estimate that between 20,000 and 40,000 people could take part in protests in Paris.

Police probed

The office of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has urged protesters to gather “peacefully”, calling for a return to “a structured, legal and democratic form of opposition”.

Sophie Binet, head of the CGT labour union, said union members would join the protests to “protect high-school students”.

Several unions have accused police of responding with disproportionate force.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said late yesterday that police had opened ten internal investigations into allegations of brutality since the protests began.

Students speak with riot police officers near the Place de la Bastille

The government has promised action on the students’ complaints while accusing hard-left activists of taking over the movement.

According to the education minister, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked since the protests started.

More than 5,000 people have been arrested, 87% of them minors.

Mr Lecornu’s office said 85 members of teaching staff had also been injured.

The prime minister has pledged to tackle the shortage of teachers and renovate school buildings in poor condition.

His government is also advancing legislation that would require those who damage public property to cover the cost of repairs, rather than leaving taxpayers to pay.

Mr Lecornu said the proposed law could permit compensation to be recovered from family allowances and housing benefits, while guaranteeing families a minimum income.

Ms Binet warned that the measure would “end up targeting the most vulnerable families”.