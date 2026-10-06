Trump says threats prompted US withdrawal of bombers from UK base

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The US president said the aircraft did not leave RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire “by accident”, suggesting the redeployment was a deliberate security measure.

Donald Trump has acknowledged that “some threats” prompted the United States to move its bombers away from a military base in the UK.

Donald Trump has acknowledged that “some threats” prompted the United States to move its bombers away from a military base in the UK. The US president said the…

Donald Trump has acknowledged that “some threats” prompted the United States to move its bombers away from a military base in the UK.

The US president said the aircraft did not leave RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire “by accident”, suggesting the redeployment was a deliberate security measure.

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Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought to downplay the departure, after reports linked the move to concerns about the safety of the base.

Mr Rubio stopped short of connecting the aircraft’s withdrawal directly to a suspected terror plot recently uncovered near the facility.

“No, but there were some threats and rather than tempting the enemy, we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy.

“But why should we keep them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

He added: “We actually know the people who made the threat.”

US Vice President JD Vance said the bombers had been relocated “out of an abundance of caution, trying to protect our guys”.

A US Air Force Rockwell B-1 Lancer Bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire (file image)

Speaking as he departed Washington for Alaska, Mr Vance said: “We do feel with some confidence that the Iranians are, you know, they’re trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engaged in acts of terrorism against the United States (and others), so we are being extremely cautious, and that’s all I’d say about that.”

Mr Rubio, however, said he “wouldn’t directly tie” the bombers’ redeployment to the recent security alert near RAF Fairford.

“It’s not unusual to see movement of assets to different parts of the world based on exercises, redeployments, people changing out and new people coming in, new planes coming in and old planes going out,” he said.

Six men have been arrested over the past week in connection with a suspected operation targeting RAF Fairford, which had been used to host US bombers taking part in strikes against Iran.

The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that the aircraft based at Fairford had been “redeployed to their home stations in the United States”, while stressing that the US Air Force remained capable of striking “anywhere, any time”.

US officials told The New York Times that the decision to move the bombers was made after more specific information about threats to the base emerged over the weekend.

Downing Street declined to comment on the withdrawal of the US aircraft but said RAF Fairford remained safe.