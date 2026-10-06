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Nigeria Orders Investigation Into Military Plane Crash in Ondo

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By Adam Omar October 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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Nigeria Orders Probe into Ondo Military Plane Crash

A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed into a swamp near a naval base in Igbokoda, Ondo State, prompting an investigation by Nigerian authorities. The aircraft was flying from Benin to Lagos on a routine mission when it went down.

President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning and ordered flags flown at half-mast. The Nigerian Air Force said search-and-rescue efforts began immediately, while the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority provided technical assistance.

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Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed emergency, health and security agencies to support the response. Local officials and eyewitnesses said wreckage, human remains and personal belongings were found at the hard-to-reach site. Initial reports suggested there may have been no survivors.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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