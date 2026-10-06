US Block Party Shooting Leaves Two Dead and Dozens Injured

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at a news conference that two men, ages 21 and 23, were killed in Vienna, about 216km south of Atlanta.

A shooting at a block party in Georgia left two people dead and 35 others injured, with some victims in critical condition, officials said.

A shooting at a block party in Georgia left two people dead and 35 others injured, with some victims in critical condition, officials said. Dooly County Sheriff Craig…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know Confirmed

A shooting at a block party in Georgia left two people dead and 35 others injured, with some victims in critical condition, officials said.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at a news conference that two men, ages 21 and 23, were killed in Vienna, about 216km south of Atlanta.

- Advertisement -

Most of the injuries were caused by gunfire, local and state officials told reporters.

Hundreds of people were attending the gathering, held at the close of a local high school’s homecoming week, when the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or persons of interest and have not disclosed a possible motive.

“We don’t want to presume as to what caused it,” Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said.

The wounded victims range in age from 14 to 51, officials said.