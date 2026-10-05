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Ahmed Shide Elected Speaker of Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 5, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 56 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Ahmed Shide Elected Speaker of Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives

Ahmed Shide Mohamed Takes Helm of Ethiopia’s Lower House

ADDIS ABABA – Ahmed Shide Mohamed, Ethiopia’s former finance minister, has been elected speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, the lower house of the federal parliament.

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Lawmakers unanimously chose Shide on Monday, October 5, as the newly elected parliament opened its seventh term. He replaces Tagesse Chafo as speaker.

Shide has occupied several senior government posts, including minister of transport and minister of government communication affairs. He became finance minister in 2018.

His election makes him one of the most senior Ethiopian officials of Somali descent to serve in a federal leadership role. Before joining the national government, Shide served in the Somali Regional State parliament and headed the Somali People’s Democratic Party.

His appointment comes as Ethiopia starts a new five-year parliamentary term after the June 1 general election and the establishment of a new federal government. The House also elected Ayelech Eshete as deputy speaker.

In the upper chamber, the House of Federation separately elected Muferihat Kamil as speaker and Desta Ledamo as deputy speaker, finalizing the leadership of Ethiopia’s two federal parliamentary bodies.

GROWE ONLINE

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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