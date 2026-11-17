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The political tensions in Hiiraan region have raised sensitive questions about the relationship between the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the region’s traditional leadership, particularly Ugaas…

The political tensions in Hiiraan region have raised sensitive questions about the relationship between the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the region’s traditional leadership, particularly Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, whose influence and social standing have been at the forefront of political debates in the region.

Critics of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accuse several individuals from the Hawaadle clan—including Ali Jeyte, Mohamed Ibrahim Qoono, Abdifitah Hassan, Abdirizakh Omar, Feisal Mohamed Hashi, Abdullahi Barow, and Dahir Shire—of being used for political purposes to target Ugaas Yusuf’s name and undermine the broad influence he holds among the people of Hiiraan.

The central allegation is that these individuals are part of a broader political campaign to discredit Ugaas Yusuf, rather than address the genuine grievances he has raised, which concern good governance, local stability, political representation, and the future of Hiiraan region.

Politics and Traditional Leadership

Somali traditional leaders have historically been at the forefront of resolving disputes, representing communities, reconciling people, and protecting social cohesion. Therefore, their authority and dignity should not be turned into a battleground for competing political interests.

If there are political views opposing Ugaas Yusuf, they should be addressed through open debate, credible evidence, and peaceful dialogue, rather than personal attacks, political pressure, and attempts to undermine his social standing.

A Question for the Villa Somalia Presidency

The administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to apply transparency to its relations with politicians and traditional leaders in the region. Allegations that government power is being used to divide communities and weaken traditional leaders warrant investigation and genuine public accountability.

The international community, particularly the United States government, should blacklist the individuals named in these allegations and impose strict sanctions on them, as their position obstructs security and they are supporting terrorist groups.

Hiiraan Deserves Unity, Not Political Division

The future and destiny of Hiiraan region should not be determined by partisan rivalries, personal interests, or the race for influence over Villa Somalia. The people living in the region are entitled to accountable leadership, genuine representation, full security, and meaningful development.

Ugaas Yusuf’s public image and reputation should be judged by his actions, statements, and the work he has demonstrated for his community. Likewise, his critics should be evaluated on the facts and evidence supporting their arguments.

The ultimate question facing the country is whether Somalia’s political leadership is working to unite the people or whether political competition is deepening divisions that Somalia cannot afford at this time.

Somalia today urgently needs genuine reconciliation, leadership that can be held accountable for its responsibilities, and political unity—not a campaign of personal attacks targeting the country’s traditional leadership.

Abdiaziz Hassan Giyaajo Amalo