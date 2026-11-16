This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

What went wrong in Somalia? Do we know what is holding us back, and who is truly opposed to Somalia becoming a powerful country that harnesses its resources,…

What went wrong in Somalia? Do we know what is holding us back, and who is truly opposed to Somalia becoming a powerful country that harnesses its resources, builds a strong military, and assumes its rightful place among the African nations striving for development?

There is no doubt that these questions weigh heavily on the minds of many Somalis. Nevertheless, many people still do not understand why the country has reached this point. To determine where things went wrong, we must look back at the history and interconnected events that brought the country to its current situation.

Since gaining independence on July 1, 1960, Somalia has been among the countries at the forefront of defending the rights of the Palestinian people. It expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people, demonstrating that support through its politics, religion, and even national literature.

The former president of the country, the late Mohamed Siad Barre, was among the world leaders who openly condemned Israel’s abuses against the Palestinian people in public forums. This part of the historical record is attested to by many people.

What followed that period? I argue that Somalia became the first country in which the West and Israel tested a plan known as regime change. According to the information available to me, the first attempt took place on April 9, 1978, when Israeli intelligence organized a failed coup.

I also believe that Israeli intelligence subsequently began training and arming clan-based rebel groups. Officials from the Somali National Movement and the Somali Salvation Democratic Front became the first groups to be trained in Israel. Meanwhile, Western intelligence agencies, particularly those of the United States and Italy, were financially supporting the United Somali Congress.

Following the car accident involving Mohamed Siad Barre in 1986, control of the country gradually shifted into the hands of members of his family. The clan-based rebel groups took advantage of the resulting vacuum and intensified their armed activities. The Barre government launched its first counteroffensive in the northern regions in 1988. After civilians in those areas fled, the government began losing control over the country’s regions.

In my view, Israel helped accelerate the rebels’ advances as they seized parts of the country. The fighting eventually reached Mogadishu on December 31, 1990, marking the beginning of the overall collapse of the central government.

What resulted from the collapse of statehood?

Somalia had no plan or preparation for the situation that would emerge following the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre. The groups that had fought his regime failed to reach an agreement and turned against one another, with their rivalry developing into clan conflict. Some traditional elders worked to preserve what remained of the state, but once their efforts became known, several intellectuals were massacred in a house where they had gathered.

What followed was widespread clan warfare, which I believe the West and Israel continuously financed in order to keep Somalia in endless chaos and prevent the emergence of a strong government.

After the clan conflict subsided and the country became divided, foreign funding was redirected to the leaders who took part in establishing the government elected in Kenya in 2004. I believe Ethiopia acted on behalf of the West and Israel in this effort. On October 10, 2004, Abdullahi Yusuf, formerly an officer in the SSDF, was elected president.

At the same time, Mogadishu’s faction leaders were receiving financial support while continuing to fuel disorder and instability until 2006.

In 2006, I support my argument with the claim that foreign funding reached the Union of Islamic Courts, which took control of Mogadishu and the two Shabelle regions. The primary objective was to pave the way for a large Ethiopian military force to enter Somalia. According to my information, the West was supporting both Ethiopia and the Union of Islamic Courts while serving Israel’s interests.

The Union of Islamic Courts received broader public support than those behind the scenes had expected, as Somalis demonstrated that they preferred a system based on Islamic law to clan administrations. I argue that the United States subsequently split the Courts into two factions after reaching an agreement with their senior leadership. One faction joined the government after the Djibouti elections and received 250 parliamentary seats, while the other transformed into the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

I am fully convinced that the Western plan was to keep Somalia in perpetual war while simultaneously supporting both the Somali government and al-Shabaab.

Türkiye’s role in Somalia’s recovery

In 2011, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then the prime minister of Türkiye and now its president, took a historic step that once again drew the world’s attention to the country’s situation. Sustained humanitarian assistance followed, and Türkiye helped rebuild roads and hospitals and develop the port and airport. It also provided education to Somali students, with thousands of young people educated in Türkiye now working in Somalia.

Cooperation between the two countries also extended to training and equipping a capable national army, as well as helping Somalia extract oil and other natural resources.

When Somalia began recovering from its difficulties, I argue that Israel, this time acting through the United Arab Emirates, launched a strong campaign against Türkiye and directly supported the government’s opponents. I also believe that efforts were made to revive clan conflicts, particularly in the Hiiraan and South West State regions.

In my view, the UAE and Israel influenced some of the countries that contributed troops to the AUSSOM mission. I also believe that some of those forces, particularly Ethiopian troops, supported al-Shabaab. I regard this as the first evidence indicating Israeli financing of both sides.

I argue that Israel, with support from the United States, succeeded in carrying out regime change in Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Libya, but failed in Iran, Somalia, and Sudan. Regarding the diplomatic rivalry between Israel and Türkiye, I believe Türkiye has prevailed in Libya, Sudan, and Syria. I also believe it will defeat Israel in Somalia.

My concerns do not end there; they also involve Somalia’s current government. I believe Israel has officials and influence within the government’s security and financial institutions. I also believe it has business connections in Mogadishu involving hotels and companies operating in the Halane compound.

What, then, will the Somali government do about all these issues? I leave the investigation and response to this matter to the Somali government.

Prof. Isse Sheikh Ali, a lecturer at Somali National University.