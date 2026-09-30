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Breaking: At UN, Algeria accuses Israel of dividing Somalia and violating Gaza ceasefire
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At UN, Algeria accuses Israel of dividing Somalia and violating Gaza ceasefire

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 1-minute read
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At UN, Algeria says Israel seeks to divide Somalia, violates Gaza ceasefire

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf accused Israel on Monday of pursuing the division of Somalia, carrying out attacks in Syria and Lebanon, and failing to honor the Gaza ceasefire.

Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Attaf said Israeli forces continued to kill Palestinian civilians despite the truce in Gaza, which has been in effect since October 2025.

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He again voiced Algeria’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to establish “an independent, fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Attaf also denounced Israel’s “continued attacks” in Syria and Lebanon, along with what he described as its “efforts to divide Somalia.”

Addressing broader global affairs, the Algerian foreign minister warned that crises were deepening while trust among states was eroding. He said force was once again being prioritized over consensus in international relations.

Attaf urged reform of the UN, arguing that sweeping changes in the global landscape and the need for a fairer, more representative international system had made such action essential.

Regarding the Gulf, Attaf said Algeria was watching the escalation with concern and called for measures to ease tensions and protect regional security and stability.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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