 Skip to content
Wednesday, September 30, 2026 17 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:36
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: At UN, Algeria accuses Israel of dividing Somalia and violating Gaza ceasefire
Breaking News
At UN, Algeria accuses Israel of dividing Somalia and violating Gaza ceasefireSpain Considers Extending Eviction Ban Through 2030 Amid Housing ProtestsTana River Contractors Ask Senate to Intervene Over Unpaid BillsAnthropic Warns AI May Pose Existential Risks to Humanity in IPO FilingEthiopia Army Chief Accuses Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt of Backing Tigray RebelsBurnham Says Brexit Did More Harm Than Good, Signals Closer EU TiesAt UN, Algeria accuses Israel of dividing Somalia and violating Gaza ceasefireSpain Considers Extending Eviction Ban Through 2030 Amid Housing ProtestsTana River Contractors Ask Senate to Intervene Over Unpaid BillsAnthropic Warns AI May Pose Existential Risks to Humanity in IPO FilingEthiopia Army Chief Accuses Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt of Backing Tigray RebelsBurnham Says Brexit Did More Harm Than Good, Signals Closer EU Ties
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Spain Considers Extending Eviction Ban Through 2030 Amid Housing Protests

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 30, 2026 3 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 26 minutes ago 3-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~3 min audio
Spain mulls eviction ban until 2030 amid housing protests

Spain’s coalition government has unveiled a package of housing measures, including a proposed ban on evictions until 2030, as 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal weighs an offer that could allow her to return to the home from which she was removed last week.

Hundreds of people remain camped in one of Madrid’s main squares, protesting the eviction of Ms Abascal on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The wheelchair user was carried out on a stretcher from the apartment where she had lived for 70 years, turning her case into a rallying point for anger over soaring rents and weak protections for tenants.

Supporters say Ms Abascal had never fallen behind on her rent, but the real estate firm that owned the property raised it by 275% to €2,650 a month.

Dozens of tents were pitched at Puerta del Sol in Madrid

Health Minister Monica Garcia said the ruling Socialists had reached an agreement with junior coalition partner Sumar on a decree that would extend contracts until 2028 and bar so-called vulture funds from the housing market. But the minority government faces a difficult effort to win enough support in a divided parliament.

‘Time to intervene’

“It is time to intervene in the speculative housing market and start striking a balance between ordinary citizens and vulture funds,” Ms Garcia wrote on X.

The government will have 30 days after the decree is published to build a consensus with its allies in congress.

Junts, the Catalan pro-independence party whose support is needed for the decree to pass, said an agreement remained distant. The party is seeking stronger safeguards for small landlords, who account for the overwhelming majority of property owners in Spain.

Maricarmen Abascal removed on a stretcher from home she lived in for 70 years

“We all agreed that evictions – where the property is owned by a fund, a vulture fund, run by someone managing millions of euros – obviously need to be stopped,” Junts parliamentary spokesperson Miriam Nogueras said on RTVE.

“Lumping together in this category those who have invested their savings in a flat, a restaurant or a property – putting them all in the same basket – is a mistake,” she added.

Measures approved at a cabinet meeting also included tighter rules for short-term and room-by-room rentals, automatic contract renewals and limits on rent increases, Ms Garcia said.

Ms Abascal’s lawyer said Urba Gestion, the fund that owns her apartment, made a preliminary offer late yesterday that could enable her to move back if she accepts its terms. The proposal would require her to pay 30% of her pension for the next eight years, or about €500 a month.

That amount would be broadly comparable to what she paid before the eviction.

“She should never have been forced to leave,” Beatriz Duro told reporters. “I hope this case serves to provide a collective response to the housing crisis.”

Read more: Housing protest sees tents pitched in Madrid square: ‘We’ll read the small print before we break camp’

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 5,197 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.