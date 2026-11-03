The Role of Somalia’s Parliament and How It Is Elected

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Somalia’s Parliament is the cornerstone of the country’s system of governance, representing the authority of the people while shaping national laws and political direction. The country’s system of…

Somalia’s Parliament is the cornerstone of the country’s system of governance, representing the authority of the people while shaping national laws and political direction. The country’s system of government grants this legislative body broad powers to uphold justice, administrative transparency, and political stability in Somalia.

Understanding the work of Parliament and how its members are elected is important for every citizen who wants to follow how crucial decisions are made and how government institutions are held accountable.

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What Is the Federal Parliament of Somalia?

The Federal Parliament of Somalia is the country’s highest legislative body. Under the Provisional Constitution, Parliament consists of two chambers that work together but have different responsibilities:

House of the People: This is the first or lower chamber, which directly represents the Somali people living across all regions of the country.



Senate: This is the chamber that represents the interests of the federal member states, including Puntland, Jubaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West State, as well as the regions of the North Western State of Somalia.



The Importance of Parliament in the System of Governance

Somalia’s Parliament has many functions that are essential to the existence of a functioning constitutional system. Its most important roles include:

Safeguarding the Constitution: It ensures that government decisions do not conflict with the country’s laws.



Oversight of the Government: Parliament monitors the work of the government and ministries, ensuring that public funds are used efficiently.



Public Voice: It provides a forum for society’s concerns to be debated peacefully while seeking solutions to various grievances.



National Unity: By bringing together lawmakers from the cities of Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Kismayo, Baidoa, Jowhar, Bosaso, Garowe, and Zeila, Parliament strengthens the unity of the Somali people.



Key Points: The Role and Duties of Members of Parliament

Parliament’s main responsibilities can be divided into several important areas:

Legislation: Drafting, debating, and approving the laws governing the country, from financial legislation to security laws.



Election of Senior Leadership: The two chambers of Parliament jointly elect the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.



Approval of the Government: The House of the People gives a vote of confidence to the prime minister and the cabinet, and may withdraw its confidence if it is dissatisfied with their performance.



National Budget: Parliament reviews and approves the government’s annual budget to ensure a fair financial plan.

How Somalia’s Parliament Is Elected

Somalia’s parliamentary election process has gone through various historical stages. As the country remains engaged in rebuilding its constitutional institutions, elections have largely been based on an indirect system reached through political agreements, with the goal of eventually moving to a one-person, one-vote system.

The two chambers are elected through different processes:

Election of the House of the People: Members of this chamber are elected by delegates representing clans and different sections of society. The electoral delegates elect lawmakers in designated cities located across the federal member states and in the country’s capital, Mogadishu.



Election of the Senate: Senators are elected by the parliaments of the federal member states, including those in Puntland, Jubaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West State. Members from the North Western State of Somalia are elected through a special agreement-based process using delegates representing those areas.



Once members of both chambers have been elected, they meet in Mogadishu to elect the speaker and deputy speakers of each chamber, after which they proceed to hold the election for the President of the Republic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the difference between the House of the People and the Senate?

The House of the People directly represents the Somali people as a whole and handles most legislation as well as approval of the government. The Senate specifically represents the interests of the federal member states and takes part in legislation concerning federalism and constitutional review.

2. How does the Federal Parliament elect the President?

The President is jointly elected by members of the two chambers of the Federal Parliament of Somalia—the House of the People and the Senate—through a secret ballot. The candidate who secures the majority of votes stipulated by law wins.

3. What is the term of office of Somalia’s Parliament?

Under the country’s Provisional Constitution, the term of the federal Parliament is four years, beginning on the date the election results are officially announced or when lawmakers take their oaths.

Translated by Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle media Group