UK far-right activist Daniel Thomas charged with criminal damage

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The 37-year-old, who has no fixed address, was also charged last night with failing to provide police with the PIN for his phone. The allegation falls under Section…

Far-right activist Daniel Thomas, known among supporters as Danny Tommo, is due in an English court accused of slashing a boat in the English Channel while an emergency…

Far-right activist Daniel Thomas, known among supporters as Danny Tommo, is due in an English court accused of slashing a boat in the English Channel while an emergency…

Far-right activist Daniel Thomas, known among supporters as Danny Tommo, is due in an English court accused of slashing a boat in the English Channel while an emergency responder was aboard.

The 37-year-old, who has no fixed address, was also charged last night with failing to provide police with the PIN for his phone. The allegation falls under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

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Hampshire Police said Thomas had been remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.

The force said: “The charges follow an allegation made to police that damage had been caused to a boat in the Channel whilst an emergency responder was on board.”

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.”

The court appearance follows a demonstration outside a police investigation centre in Basingstoke last night, where several hundred people gathered after believing Thomas was being held inside. Most of those attending were dressed in black.

Dozens of police officers remained outside the centre, monitoring the crowd as the protest carried on for several hours.