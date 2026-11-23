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In his statement, Ali said he reached the decision after reviewing how positions had been distributed among Galmudug’s communities, with particular attention to the representation of residents from…

Mohamed Yusuf Ali announced his resignation in an official statement, one day after Galmudug leader Liban Ahmed Hassan appointed him state minister for the presidency. Ali was one…

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s Galmudug state was forced to contend with an early cabinet setback on Monday after a newly appointed minister resigned less than 24 hours after taking…

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s Galmudug state was forced to contend with an early cabinet setback on Monday after a newly appointed minister resigned less than 24 hours after taking the post, citing what he described as an unfair allocation of government positions to his community.

Mohamed Yusuf Ali announced his resignation in an official statement, one day after Galmudug leader Liban Ahmed Hassan appointed him state minister for the presidency. Ali was one of 24 ministers selected for the newly formed administration.

In his statement, Ali said he reached the decision after reviewing how positions had been distributed among Galmudug’s communities, with particular attention to the representation of residents from Galcad, a town in the central Galgadud region. He said the community had not been given an appropriate share of representation.

“After seeing that this community has not received the recognition and share it deserves, despite its important role in the unity, development and future of Galmudug,” Ali said in his resignation letter.

Ali said continuing in office would conflict with his personal, professional and academic principles, as well as his responsibility to represent his community. He formally stated that the resignation would take effect on November 23, 2026.

He also expressed his wishes for continued development, unity and lasting stability for the Galmudug administration and its people.

The resignation comes as the regional government prepares to begin its work. The 24-member cabinet is expected to address security, public services, reconciliation and economic development, while overseeing the implementation of Galmudug’s regional development plans.

Ali’s departure underscores the sensitivities surrounding the distribution of political posts in Galmudug, where clan representation remains a significant consideration in the formation of regional administrations.

AXADLETM