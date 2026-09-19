Trump says US and Denmark agree deal on Greenland security

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Mr Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States must control Greenland for strategic reasons.

US President Donald Trump says Washington and Denmark have reached an agreement granting the United States “permanent control” of Greenland’s security while preventing Russia and China from establishing…

US President Donald Trump says Washington and Denmark have reached an agreement granting the United States “permanent control” of Greenland’s security while preventing Russia and China from establishing…

US President Donald Trump says Washington and Denmark have reached an agreement granting the United States “permanent control” of Greenland’s security while preventing Russia and China from establishing bases in the Arctic territory.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Mr Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States must control Greenland for strategic reasons.

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Denmark and Greenland, the autonomous territory governed by Copenhagen, welcomed the agreement and said it would be signed next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The 80-year-old president described the arrangement as an “infinite” deal and said Washington would begin expanding its military presence in Greenland immediately.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement: “I am pleased that there is a prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States.”

Ms Frederiksen called the deal “good for NATO and Europe”, saying it would reinforce security across the Arctic and North Atlantic.

Mr Trump has repeatedly raised concerns that Russia and China could seek a foothold in Greenland as competition over the Arctic’s territory and strategic routes intensifies.

“This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors,” a US State Department official said.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the agreement with Washington would “strengthen” the territory’s security.

At the Davos economic forum in January, Mr Trump said he had reached a purported agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland’s future, although the terms of that arrangement have not been made public.

Mr Trump offered no explanation of how the new deal would operate, leaving it unclear whether it is connected to the NATO agreement or represents a substantially different arrangement.

Several media outlets have reported that Washington is seeking to establish three additional military bases in southern Greenland, alongside the Pituffik base it already operates in the territory’s north.

A defence pact signed in 1951 and updated in 2004 already permits the United States to increase troop deployments and military infrastructure on the island, provided it gives Denmark and Greenland advance notice.