Donald Trump Says CNN, MS NOW and Politico Are Banned From White House

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Mr Trump also warned that “other Fake News Media Outlets” could be excluded, though he did not identify which organisations might be targeted.

US President Donald Trump has barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing “fiction and lies” without offering specific examples.

US President Donald Trump has barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing “fiction and lies” without offering specific examples. Mr…

US President Donald Trump has barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing “fiction and lies” without offering specific examples.

Mr Trump also warned that “other Fake News Media Outlets” could be excluded, though he did not identify which organisations might be targeted.

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“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW… and Politico… from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The decision is likely to trigger legal challenges. Constitutional experts say such a ban could clash with the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Speaking to reporters later in the Oval Office, Mr Trump defended the move, saying: “I think that somebody has a right to keep them away if they’re going to write false stories all the time.”

It is highly unusual for a US president to completely exclude news organisations from the White House. During his first term, Mr Trump barred a CNN reporter, while Richard Nixon imposed restrictions on The Washington Post amid its reporting on the Watergate scandal.

Since returning to office for a second term, however, Mr Trump’s administration has tightened its control over the press corps. Among other measures, it has taken a greater role in deciding which reporters can join the “pool” covering events in confined locations such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Last year, Mr Trump also blocked The Associated Press from some events after the news agency continued to use “Gulf of Mexico” rather than “Gulf of America”, the name decreed by the president.

According to reports from Fox News, the White House has told all three organisations that they will be barred from the grounds starting Saturday.

For now, reporters from CNN and Politico remained in the White House press room after Mr Trump made his announcement.

Across both of his White House terms, the 80-year-old president has repeatedly denounced media coverage that he considers hostile or unfair.

Mr Trump has launched several defamation lawsuits against news organisations, criticised the press on Truth Social and verbally confronted a number of journalists.

The unexpected announcement comes as Mr Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to record lows and Republicans face the prospect of losing control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

The war in Iran and a surge in consumer prices, especially fuel costs at petrol stations, are among the pressures weighing on his political standing.