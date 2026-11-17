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Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility, saying they had launched a drone assault against a US radar system in Bahrain, which hosts American military facilities, including a major naval…

Sirens sounded across the country, while authorities issued multiple alerts on social media telling residents to take shelter. It was the first such warning since September.

Explosions shook Bahrain before dawn on Wednesday as the Gulf island endured its second Iranian drone attack in three days, breaking a months-long pause in strikes during the…

Explosions shook Bahrain before dawn on Wednesday as the Gulf island endured its second Iranian drone attack in three days, breaking a months-long pause in strikes during the Middle East war.

Sirens sounded across the country, while authorities issued multiple alerts on social media telling residents to take shelter. It was the first such warning since September.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility, saying they had launched a drone assault against a US radar system in Bahrain, which hosts American military facilities, including a major naval base.

Bahrain’s military said its forces intercepted the drones, “preventing them from reaching their intended targets”. The foreign ministry said the country’s air-defence systems had shot down the Iranian aircraft.

Residents said explosions began at about 4am local time (1am Irish time), followed by another series of blasts around 6.30am.

The interior ministry urged “residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels”.

Mohammed Abdallah, a shopkeeper in the capital, Manama, said the overnight attacks revived fears that the violence had returned. “I was hoping this period was behind us and wouldn’t happen again,” he said.

‘Settling scores’

According to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster, the Revolutionary Guards said the drones had targeted a US radar installation at a helicopter base.

“The US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the Guards said in a statement posted by the state broadcaster on Telegram.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with an even harsher and more forceful response,” it added.

Bahrain “rejects turning its territory into an arena for settling scores and holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks”, the foreign ministry said.

Over more than eight months of war, Iran has limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-trade route, while striking airports, seaports, energy facilities and US assets throughout the region.

Since the war began on 28 February, Gulf states have faced thousands of Iranian drones and missiles.

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On Friday, after US strikes this month on Qeshm island in Hormuz, the Revolutionary Guards said their forces had attacked a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it destroyed two Iranian drones during Friday’s assault and reported no casualties or damage.

CENTCOM, which directs American military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil through Hormuz since the summer.

US President Donald Trump, whose steep reverse in the midterm elections was partly blamed on the Iran war, plans to discuss the conflict with his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a trilateral meeting this week, an official said on Friday.

Months of diplomacy have failed to end the war, which began with surprise US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.