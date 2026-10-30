US Warns Allies to Prepare for Possible Iranian Strikes After Midterm Elections

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The diplomats stressed that US President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether to launch fresh strikes against Iran.

Two diplomats familiar with the warnings said the countries had also been told to brace for possible retaliation by Iran. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they…

US officials have warned several Middle Eastern nations and regional partners to prepare for the possibility of renewed military action against Iran after next week’s US midterm elections.…

US officials have warned several Middle Eastern nations and regional partners to prepare for the possibility of renewed military action against Iran after next week’s US midterm elections.

Two diplomats familiar with the warnings said the countries had also been told to brace for possible retaliation by Iran. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss sensitive briefings delivered by US diplomats and defence officials.

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The diplomats stressed that US President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether to launch fresh strikes against Iran.

‘Anything’s possible,’ Trump says on more Iran strikes after election

Still, the president has repeatedly said he is considering new military action once the pivotal 3 November elections in the United States have concluded.

Those remarks, coupled with Washington’s latest calls for its allies to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation, have heightened concern across the region that a return to large-scale operations may be drawing closer.

The White House and US officials declined to comment.

Asked yesterday whether the US would carry out additional strikes, Mr Trump replied that “anything’s possible.”

“I can’t tell you that certainly. But anything’s possible,” he told reporters.

“I think with Iran, we’re in a very good position. It’s a question: when do I want to end it? Simply a question: when do I want to end it? We’ve decimated their military. We’ve decimated their finances. They have no money. They have inflation, the highest in the world, 301% as of a couple of days ago. But we’ll see what happens. We’re in good position regardless.”

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday on social media that Tehran “continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed.” He said Iran was working with mediators to assess ideas included in a proposal Tehran put forward last month — a plan Mr Trump summarily rejected but which Iranian officials still want to serve as the foundation for restoring a ceasefire.

In a separate statement, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry called on all sides to “exercise wisdom and pursue political solutions to help contain tensions” and avert a return to full-scale operations in the war that began in late February.

US officials have told regional allies that any new military campaign could continue for several days. But officials in the region are preparing for Iran and its proxy groups to respond, potentially extending the confrontation well beyond the initial US operation, the diplomats said.

The allies have also been urged to adopt precautionary measures amid concerns that Iran could target energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in retaliation.