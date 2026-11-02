Puntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso Base

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The enlistment follows a recent agreement between the United States and Puntland State to train and equip the region’s security forces and provide salary payments for personnel.

The recruits come from several branches of Puntland State’s security apparatus and are preparing for instruction expected to cover military operations, counterterrorism and measures to improve the administration’s…

Somalia: Puntland State Selects Troops for US Training at Bosaso Military Base AXADLE, Somalia — Nearly 100 members of Puntland State’s security forces are being assembled in Bosaso…

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Somalia: Puntland State Selects Troops for US Training at Bosaso Military Base

AXADLE, Somalia — Nearly 100 members of Puntland State’s security forces are being assembled in Bosaso for a United States-led training programme, local media reported, as the regional administration moves to reinforce its campaign against militant groups.

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The recruits come from several branches of Puntland State’s security apparatus and are preparing for instruction expected to cover military operations, counterterrorism and measures to improve the administration’s security capabilities.

The enlistment follows a recent agreement between the United States and Puntland State to train and equip the region’s security forces and provide salary payments for personnel.

The deal forms part of wider security cooperation intended to strengthen local units and support operations against Islamist militant organisations, including al-Shabab and Islamic State, both of which retain a presence in parts of Puntland State.

Puntland State, a Federal State in northeastern Somalia, has played a leading role in operations against Islamic State fighters, especially in the mountainous areas of the Bari region.

Authorities have not released details on the programme’s length, the units taking part or when the newly selected troops are expected to begin operations.

AXADLETM