 Skip to content
Monday, November 2, 2026 21 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Maghrib 17:43
Muqdisho 30°C
Breaking: Puntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso Base
Breaking News
Puntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso BaseMashruuc ay EU maalgelisay oo ay NUSOJ ku dhiseyso xirfadda suxufiyiinta Soomaaliyeed iyadoo taageero ka helaysa UNDPDakar 2026 Faces Defining Test Ahead of Africa’s Olympic DebutRigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa VotesMo Ibrahim Warns African Leaders Are Increasingly Turning Toward Authoritarian RuleDanjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amniPuntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso BaseMashruuc ay EU maalgelisay oo ay NUSOJ ku dhiseyso xirfadda suxufiyiinta Soomaaliyeed iyadoo taageero ka helaysa UNDPDakar 2026 Faces Defining Test Ahead of Africa’s Olympic DebutRigging Claims and Xenophobia Fuel Tensions as South Africa VotesMo Ibrahim Warns African Leaders Are Increasingly Turning Toward Authoritarian RuleDanjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amni
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Puntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso Base

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk November 2, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 51 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Puntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso Base

Somalia: Puntland State Selects Troops for US Training at Bosaso Military Base

AXADLE, Somalia — Nearly 100 members of Puntland State’s security forces are being assembled in Bosaso for a United States-led training programme, local media reported, as the regional administration moves to reinforce its campaign against militant groups.

- Advertisement -

The recruits come from several branches of Puntland State’s security apparatus and are preparing for instruction expected to cover military operations, counterterrorism and measures to improve the administration’s security capabilities.

The enlistment follows a recent agreement between the United States and Puntland State to train and equip the region’s security forces and provide salary payments for personnel.

The deal forms part of wider security cooperation intended to strengthen local units and support operations against Islamist militant organisations, including al-Shabab and Islamic State, both of which retain a presence in parts of Puntland State.

Puntland State, a Federal State in northeastern Somalia, has played a leading role in operations against Islamic State fighters, especially in the mountainous areas of the Bari region.

Authorities have not released details on the programme’s length, the units taking part or when the newly selected troops are expected to begin operations.

AXADLETM 

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,990 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.