This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The facilities handed over were Barawe Embresso, Barawe Knoll, Kismayo Road, Seaport and Runway. AUSSOM said all five bases were fully operational when Somali forces assumed control.

The transfer, part of a gradual shift toward Somali-led security operations, took place at the headquarters of Uganda’s 45th Battalion in Embresso. Col. Dr. Justus Musenene, the battalion’s…

Somali Army Assumes Control of Five Bases as Uganda Transfers Security Duties in Barawe MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces have taken charge of five military bases in…

Somali Army Assumes Control of Five Bases as Uganda Transfers Security Duties in Barawe

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces have taken charge of five military bases in the Barawe area following their handover by Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The transfer, part of a gradual shift toward Somali-led security operations, took place at the headquarters of Uganda’s 45th Battalion in Embresso. Col. Dr. Justus Musenene, the battalion’s commander, presided over the ceremony on behalf of First Division commander Brig. Gen. Jackson Kayanja.

The facilities handed over were Barawe Embresso, Barawe Knoll, Kismayo Road, Seaport and Runway. AUSSOM said all five bases were fully operational when Somali forces assumed control.

Musenene expressed gratitude to Barawe residents for their support throughout the Ugandan deployment. He said the handover demonstrated the Somali National Army’s expanding operational capabilities and increasing readiness to manage security responsibilities.

He also urged Somali forces to safeguard the progress achieved in recent years and encouraged residents to continue supporting peace and stability in the area.

Col. Mohamed Ahmed Abd, commander of the Somali National Army’s 23rd Battalion, called the partnership between Somali and Ugandan forces historic. He commended Uganda’s role in improving security and supporting development projects benefiting local communities.

Residents attending the ceremony likewise thanked the Ugandan troops for helping secure Barawe and pledged to work with Somali forces to protect peace and stability in the town.

The handover forms part of wider efforts to strengthen Somalia’s national security institutions and enable the country’s forces to progressively take responsibility for security. AUSSOM will continue supporting the government as it builds and improves those institutions.

AXADLETM