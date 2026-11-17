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Sudan and Ethiopia are accusing each other of backing armed groups across their shared border, raising fears that their separate internal wars could merge into a broader regional…

Sudan and Ethiopia are accusing each other of backing armed groups across their shared border, raising fears that their separate internal wars could merge into a broader regional conflict.

Sudan’s military alleges that Ethiopia has permitted paramilitary forces fighting the army to establish camps, deploy drones and carry out attacks from Ethiopian territory.

The Sudanese military lodged complaints against Ethiopia with the U.N. Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council in early November, saying it had provided evidence to support the allegations. Within days, Ethiopia expelled six employees of Sudan’s Consulate and ordered the diplomatic mission to close.

Ethiopia, in turn, accuses Sudan’s military of aiding rebels fighting federal troops in the Tigray border region, where clashes resumed in September and ended a fragile peace established in 2022.

Both governments reject the other’s claims, and The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the allegations. Still, the dispute is unfolding alongside competing regional alliances, unresolved resource questions and a contested border, creating the potential for instability to spread.

“This raises the risk that instability inside Ethiopia becomes another front in Sudan’s war – and vice versa,” Jervin Naidoo, a senior political economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told the AP.

Blue Nile flashpoint

Sudan’s civil war began in April 2023, after years of tensions between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, erupted into open warfare.

At least 59,000 people have been killed, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, or ACLED, a conflict monitor. Aid organizations say the actual toll is probably considerably higher. About 13 million people have been forced from their homes.

Now in its fourth year, the conflict has left Sudan’s military holding the north, east and central parts of the country, including the Red Sea ports as well as oil refineries and pipelines.

The RSF and allied forces control western Darfur and sections of Kordofan along the South Sudan border. Both areas contain significant oil fields and gold mines.

The conflict’s newest pressure point is Sudan’s Blue Nile province, which lies next to Ethiopia.

In late August, the Humanitarian Research Lab, a Yale University group that uses satellite imagery to track conflicts, reported a buildup of military vehicles and equipment at an Ethiopian base in Asosa, near the Sudanese frontier.

The Yale researchers said their analysis of satellite images confirmed that the buildup was connected to the RSF.

“The RSF is engaged out of Ethiopia … to try to open a second front,” said Nathaniel Raymond, who leads the research group.

Ethiopia’s old wounds

The renewed fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region began in September. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, and Ethiopian federal forces fought there from 2020 to 2022, before signing a peace agreement.

Later in September, Ethiopia’s army chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, accused Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of supporting rebel forces that had seized several strategic towns. All three countries strongly denied the allegations.

In early November, Ethiopia expelled six members of Sudan’s mission in Asosa and shut the consulate.

Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) walk along a street in the town of Hawzen, then controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo)

Naidoo of Oxford Economics Africa said continued violence in Tigray could pull Ethiopia’s attention away from its many other challenges and heighten the danger of weapons and fighters moving between Ethiopia and Sudan.

“All the ingredients are present for an intensifying proxy war between Ethiopia and Sudan that further destabilizes both countries,” said Alan Boswell, the International Crisis Group’s Horn of Africa project director.

Relations have worsened since late last year, when the RSF set up camps inside Ethiopia, according to Ladd Serwat, a senior Africa analyst at ACLED.

In October, a drone strike attributed to the RSF hit a gathering of displaced people along Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, killing 41 people, according to the Emergency Lawyers rights group, which monitors Sudan’s war.

“Sudan and Ethiopia don’t operate in a vacuum; their relations amid these current domestic conflicts are shaped by external backers,” Serwat said. He noted that Ethiopia is aligned with the United Arab Emirates, while Sudan belongs to a regional partnership involving Egypt and Eritrea.

Türkiye, he said, has pursued a more balanced approach while maintaining relations with both Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

Serwat said Ethiopia’s assistance to the RSF is mainly logistical, with the UAE serving as the group’s principal backer by financing camps and providing weapons. The UAE has repeatedly denied taking part in Sudan’s conflict.

Long-standing disputes have added to the strain, including Ethiopia’s construction of a massive dam on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River and the site of Africa’s largest dam.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, located near the Ethiopia-Sudan border, cost about $5 billion and was completed in 2025. Ethiopia says the project will expand electricity generation and support economic growth.

Egypt and Sudan have opposed the project, demanding a legally binding agreement governing how the dam is filled and operated to safeguard their water supplies.

The two countries also dispute al-Fashaga, a border region whose fertile land has long been cultivated by Ethiopian farmers, according to the International Crisis Group.

Sudanese troops moved into the area in late 2020 to reassert control while Ethiopian forces were occupied with fighting Tigray rebels.

The tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have received limited international attention, but the Yale research group warned that failing to address them could allow the crisis to worsen and trigger mass displacement, Raymond said.