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Breaking: Around 15 People Feared Missing After Flash Flood in Grand Canyon
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Around 15 People Feared Missing After Flash Flood in Grand Canyon

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 33 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Around 15 people feared missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

About 15 people may still be unaccounted for after a flash flood swept through Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said.

The flooding struck the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas on Saturday. Park officials said they were coordinating with Arizona authorities to evacuate visitors and workers while trying to determine who remained missing.

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The park service had earlier estimated that more than 20 people could be missing.

No deaths or injuries had been confirmed, the agency said in an email.

By yesterday morning, 62 people had been evacuated, while additional evacuations were planned, officials said.

The park service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rain could continue through Monday, raising the risk of “additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions.”

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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