South West cabinet declares Laftagareen loyalists a terrorist group

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The designation followed an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday led by South West State President Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe.

Baidoa (AX) — South West State’s Council of Ministers has labeled forces loyal to former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen a terrorist group, alleging that they have aligned…

Baidoa (AX) — South West State’s Council of Ministers has labeled forces loyal to former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen a terrorist group, alleging that they have aligned…

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Baidoa (AX) — South West State’s Council of Ministers has labeled forces loyal to former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen a terrorist group, alleging that they have aligned themselves with al-Shabab.

The designation followed an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday led by South West State President Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe.

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The council reviewed the region’s deteriorating security situation, including the attacks and explosions that rocked Baidoa on Aug. 17.

Cabinet officials said roughly 10 explosions struck the city, involving vehicle-borne explosives and mines carried by suicide bombers aimed at military bases and other sites.

The council said intelligence from South West and federal government security agencies pointed to connections between al-Shabab and the militia commanded by Laftagareen.

“The South West government interpreted this as evidence that the two sides had formed an alliance and shared interests,” the statement said. “The South West government said in its statement that Abdiaziz and the militia he leads are now officially recognized as a terrorist group that has joined Al-Shabaab.”

The administration said federal and South West authorities would confront the group under the same framework used to address terrorist organizations.

The move comes amid heightened political and security tensions in Baidoa.

The Council of Ministers urged the federal government to provide additional security and military assistance to South West State while improving coordination among federal and state intelligence and security agencies.

It further called on the federal government to pursue legal and security action against those involved in, or supporting, activities the administration characterized as threats to national security.

The designation was issued just days after Laftagareen rejected federal government claims that forces loyal to him were connected to al-Shabab.

In an Aug. 27 statement, Laftagareen’s office said the allegations could put civilians at risk and deepen political tensions.

His office also raised concerns about an Aug. 21 memorandum from the African Union Commission regarding a request by Somalia’s federal government to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Laftagareen’s office said the South West Darawish are legally constituted security forces tasked with protecting civilians, public institutions, security and South West State’s constitutional order.

It cautioned against merging Somalia’s political disputes with counterterrorism efforts, arguing that disagreements between the federal government and federal member states should be settled through dialogue, constitutional procedures and an inclusive political framework.