At Least Six People Die After Ferry Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus

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The vessel was carrying 267 passengers and crew when it capsized soon after departing, Mr Üstel, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), told…

At least six people were killed after a ferry overturned off northern Cyprus, according to Ünal Üstel, the head of the territory’s administration, in an initial toll reported…

At least six people were killed after a ferry overturned off northern Cyprus, according to Ünal Üstel, the head of the territory’s administration, in an initial toll reported…

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At least six people were killed after a ferry overturned off northern Cyprus, according to Ünal Üstel, the head of the territory’s administration, in an initial toll reported by Turkish media.

The vessel was carrying 267 passengers and crew when it capsized soon after departing, Mr Üstel, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

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Rescuers had pulled 172 people from the water, while efforts continued to reach those still aboard, Anadolu reported.

Ali Murat Basceri, Turkey’s ambassador to Nicosia, confirmed that people had died but did not provide a figure.

Officials had not yet determined what caused the ferry to overturn.

The incident happened shortly after the vessel left the northern Cyprus port of Kyrenia on its way to Tasucu in Turkey.

Television footage showed the ferry floating upside down, with survivors in life jackets gathered on its orange hull. The weather appeared sunny, and several boats converged on the scene to help with the rescue.

The TRNC, recognised internationally only by Turkey, governs the northern third of Cyprus, an island divided since 1974.

Turkey took control of the area that year after an Athens-backed Greek Cypriot coup aimed at uniting Cyprus with Greece. Today, the TRNC maintains frequent air and maritime connections with Turkey.

“All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services,” the TRNC’s health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said hospitals across the territory had been placed on alert to treat anyone requiring medical care.

Heavily reliant on Turkey, the TRNC received a pledge of support from Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who said on X that Ankara was providing “all necessary assistance to the search and rescue operations”.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to travel to the TRNC tomorrow for talks with its president, Tufan Erhurmann, who was elected by voters in the territory in October.

It would be Mr Erdogan’s first visit there since 2023.