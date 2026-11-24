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The move followed public support from President Donald Trump, who said he had personally urged Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. In an interview with CNBC, Trump said…

The company said Monday that its board of directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after speaking with him and consulting senior U.S. government officials. Directors said those…

SAN FRANCISCO —Nvidia has returned co-founder Jensen Huang to the roles of president and chief executive officer, reversing his removal less than two weeks after he resigned amid…

SAN FRANCISCO —Nvidia has returned co-founder Jensen Huang to the roles of president and chief executive officer, reversing his removal less than two weeks after he resigned amid reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected of connections to Chinese intelligence.

The company said Monday that its board of directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after speaking with him and consulting senior U.S. government officials. Directors said those discussions left them satisfied with Huang’s candor and his ability to lead the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

The move followed public support from President Donald Trump, who said he had personally urged Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. In an interview with CNBC, Trump said his administration had assured the company that Huang’s reinstatement would not create a national security risk.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, said he was honored to resume leadership of the company. He thanked the board for its confidence and pledged to take on the responsibility with renewed commitment. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO while Huang was away, will continue as Nvidia’s chief financial officer.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 after reports emerged alleging relationships outside his marriage, including one involving a woman reportedly suspected of links to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia has not publicly explained the circumstances of his resignation.

The board said an independent investigation into claims that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would proceed despite his return. Nvidia also said it would cooperate with government investigations and inquiries involving national security and compliance with export controls.

Nvidia shares surged following the announcement, climbing about 31% on Monday and increasing the company’s market value by nearly $1 trillion, according to market reports.

The reinstatement has nevertheless faced opposition from lawmakers in both parties, who are seeking additional scrutiny of Nvidia’s business relationships and any possible national security consequences. Huang is also expected to answer questions from U.S. lawmakers in December.

Nvidia ranks among the world’s most valuable technology companies and is a leading provider of advanced chips used to build and run artificial intelligence systems.Sources:

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