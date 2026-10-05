Somali aviation authority denies reports Mogadishu airport will close

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement issued Monday, the authority said the airport was operating normally, with all scheduled flights running according to their established timetables.

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has rejected social media claims that Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport will suspend operations in the coming days.

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has rejected social media claims that Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport will suspend operations in the coming days. In…

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has rejected social media claims that Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport will suspend operations in the coming days.

In a statement issued Monday, the authority said the airport was operating normally, with all scheduled flights running according to their established timetables.

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“The Somali Civil Aviation Authority hereby informs the public that operations at Aden Adde International Airport continue without disruption, and all scheduled flights are operating in accordance with their established timetables,” the agency said.

SCAA said claims that the airport would close in the coming days were baseless and had not originated from an official source.

“The Authority categorically refutes recent reports alleging that the airport will be closed in the coming days,” the statement said.

The authority advised the public to obtain accurate, timely updates on flights and airport operations in Somalia through its official communication channels.

The clarification follows reports in Mogadishu that leaders from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are expected to arrive in the capital.

The countries involved are among the troop-contributing nations providing military personnel to the African Union mission in Somalia.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority has issued no announcement indicating changes to flight schedules or operations at Aden Adde International Airport.

The agency also called on the public to disregard unverified reports and seek information from the relevant authorities.