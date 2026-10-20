Ghana’s Mahama Explains Decision to Seek BRICS Partnership

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He said the push comes as the global landscape undergoes rapid change, with alliances shifting and competition intensifying over technology and natural resources. The move has drawn criticism,…

Ghana is seeking closer ties with BRICS as President John Mahama moves to expand the country’s development partnerships and strengthen South-South cooperation. Mahama said the initiative would create…

Ghana is seeking closer ties with BRICS as President John Mahama moves to expand the country’s development partnerships and strengthen South-South cooperation. Mahama said the initiative would create…

Ghana is seeking closer ties with BRICS as President John Mahama moves to expand the country’s development partnerships and strengthen South-South cooperation. Mahama said the initiative would create broader opportunities for trade and investment while preserving Ghana’s “long-standing relationships and working relations with our traditional partners”.

He said the push comes as the global landscape undergoes rapid change, with alliances shifting and competition intensifying over technology and natural resources. The move has drawn criticism, however, from those who say Mahama should have obtained parliamentary approval before committing Ghana to such a significant change in its geopolitical position.