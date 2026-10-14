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Breaking: Former al Shabaab jihadi says he was recruited at 15 to fight
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Former al Shabaab jihadi says he was recruited at 15 to fight

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
WATCH: Former al Shabaab jihadi: I was recruited at 15 to fight - Hiiraan Online

For a city long defined by danger, Mogadishu is raising a difficult question: can it finally move beyond its reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous places?

Young people are pursuing a measure of normality, insisting that beyond the headlines of famine and conflict lies genuine hope for a better future.

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The historic port city has survived decades of terror attacks, many carried out by the terrorist group al Shabaab.

Sky News Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir spoke to a former al Shabaab commander, who said the group is seeking to change its tactics.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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