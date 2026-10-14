Former al Shabaab jihadi says he was recruited at 15 to fight

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Young people are pursuing a measure of normality, insisting that beyond the headlines of famine and conflict lies genuine hope for a better future.

For a city long defined by danger, Mogadishu is raising a difficult question: can it finally move beyond its reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous places?

For a city long defined by danger, Mogadishu is raising a difficult question: can it finally move beyond its reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous places?…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

For a city long defined by danger, Mogadishu is raising a difficult question: can it finally move beyond its reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous places?

Young people are pursuing a measure of normality, insisting that beyond the headlines of famine and conflict lies genuine hope for a better future.

- Advertisement -

The historic port city has survived decades of terror attacks, many carried out by the terrorist group al Shabaab.

Sky News Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir spoke to a former al Shabaab commander, who said the group is seeking to change its tactics.