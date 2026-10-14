U.S. College Suspends Fraternity Parties After Alleged Gang Rape

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University President Michael Kotlikoff announced the decision as pressure mounts over a lawsuit brought by a former undergraduate, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges that seven men sexually…

Cornell University is suspending parties and other social events at fraternity houses through the end of the academic year, marking its most forceful response yet to allegations of…

Cornell University is suspending parties and other social events at fraternity houses through the end of the academic year, marking its most forceful response yet to allegations of…

Cornell University is suspending parties and other social events at fraternity houses through the end of the academic year, marking its most forceful response yet to allegations of a gang rape on campus in 2024.

University President Michael Kotlikoff announced the decision as pressure mounts over a lawsuit brought by a former undergraduate, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges that seven men sexually assaulted her during a party.

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The policy will apply to houses affiliated with Cornell’s Interfraternity Council. It comes after weeks of mounting criticism from students, faculty members and donors who say the Ivy League university in Ithaca, New York, mishandled the allegations.

“These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue,” Mr Kotlikoff said in a statement.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed an independent special prosecutor in the case

Prosecutors reopened the investigation into the alleged gang rape after Jane Doe filed her lawsuit.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as an independent special prosecutor, pointing to the earlier failure to protect the alleged victim.

US President Donald Trump renewed his demand yesterday that Ms James, an elected Democrat and longtime political critic, be removed from the case.

“The governor should take James off this case, immediately,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mr Trump first challenged Ms James’ appointment in early October, but his remarks produced no action from state officials.

Since the lawsuit against seven fraternity members, the university and others was filed in September, Cornell administrators have faced student demonstrations, a pending faculty no-confidence resolution, criticism from alumni and a public assembly in which students accused university leaders of allowing a culture of sexual violence to persist.

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the men named in the lawsuit.

“I have spent the past weeks listening to students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni and trustees, who have shared their feelings of deep connection and sympathy with Jane Doe, anger and frustration that this could happen at Cornell,” Mr Kotlikoff said.

“Women on our campus continue to question whether they are safe,” he said, announcing that Cornell would hire additional staff to support survivors of sexual assault.

The university will also work with New York State Police on investigations and speed up the implementation of recommendations previously issued by a task force on sexual violence, Mr Kotlikoff said.

A university survey conducted in 2025 and published on Cornell’s website found that 35% of undergraduate women reported experiencing non-consensual sexual contact involving force or incapacitation since enrolling at the university.

“We must meet this moment by acknowledging where we have fallen short and taking meaningful action,” Mr Kotlikoff said.