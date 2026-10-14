 Skip to content
Wednesday, October 14, 2026 2 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:00
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Somali Electoral Commission Sets Timetable for Galmudug Leadership Election
Breaking News
Somali Electoral Commission Sets Timetable for Galmudug Leadership Election11 Missing After Two Ships Struck Off Bulgaria in Latest Black Sea AttackFormer DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Leads Newly Formed Rebel CoalitionSomali Was Deliberately Written Down; AI Is Learning It by AccidentAI Allegations Place Zimbabwean Caine Prize Winner Under ScrutinyFrench students stage protests, prompting closures at schoolsSomali Electoral Commission Sets Timetable for Galmudug Leadership Election11 Missing After Two Ships Struck Off Bulgaria in Latest Black Sea AttackFormer DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Leads Newly Formed Rebel CoalitionSomali Was Deliberately Written Down; AI Is Learning It by AccidentAI Allegations Place Zimbabwean Caine Prize Winner Under ScrutinyFrench students stage protests, prompting closures at schools
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali Electoral Commission Sets Timetable for Galmudug Leadership Election

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 14, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 44 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Somali electoral commission announces Galmudug leadership election timetable

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s parliamentary and regional leadership elections will take place over seven days in October 2026, Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Wednesday.

The timetable begins on Oct. 16, when newly elected members of the Galmudug House of Representatives will be sworn in.

- Advertisement -

Candidates for speaker and deputy speaker must submit their applications on Oct. 17.

The candidates will deliver their speeches the following day, Oct. 18, when lawmakers will also elect the parliamentary leadership.

The process will then shift to the regional executive. Applications for the Galmudug president and vice president will be submitted on Oct. 19 and 20, respectively, according to the commission.

Presidential candidates are scheduled to give their speeches on Oct. 21, ahead of the vote for Galmudug’s president and vice president on Oct. 22.

The schedule sets out the principal stages for choosing the leadership of both Galmudug’s parliament and administration.

NIEBC did not disclose which candidates are expected to seek the offices or provide further details about the election procedures.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,949 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.