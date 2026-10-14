Somali Electoral Commission Sets Timetable for Galmudug Leadership Election

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The timetable begins on Oct. 16, when newly elected members of the Galmudug House of Representatives will be sworn in.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s parliamentary and regional leadership elections will take place over seven days in October 2026, Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Wednesday.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s parliamentary and regional leadership elections will take place over seven days in October 2026, Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Wednesday.…

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Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s parliamentary and regional leadership elections will take place over seven days in October 2026, Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Wednesday.

The timetable begins on Oct. 16, when newly elected members of the Galmudug House of Representatives will be sworn in.

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Candidates for speaker and deputy speaker must submit their applications on Oct. 17.

The candidates will deliver their speeches the following day, Oct. 18, when lawmakers will also elect the parliamentary leadership.

The process will then shift to the regional executive. Applications for the Galmudug president and vice president will be submitted on Oct. 19 and 20, respectively, according to the commission.

Presidential candidates are scheduled to give their speeches on Oct. 21, ahead of the vote for Galmudug’s president and vice president on Oct. 22.

The schedule sets out the principal stages for choosing the leadership of both Galmudug’s parliament and administration.

NIEBC did not disclose which candidates are expected to seek the offices or provide further details about the election procedures.