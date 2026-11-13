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Breaking: DR Congo President Takes Step Toward Possible Third Term
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DR Congo President Takes Step Toward Possible Third TermBotswana’s Boko Reaffirms Commitment to the Diamond IndustryMicrosoft says network capacity upgrade caused outageSomalia’s Political Turmoil Puts East African Community’s Unity to the TestUN experts urge Somali government to respect judicial independence, rule of lawHoggaanka siyaasadeed ee Soomaaliya: Dhisashada hantida qoysaska xilli dalku la daalaa-dhacayo badbaadoDR Congo President Takes Step Toward Possible Third TermBotswana’s Boko Reaffirms Commitment to the Diamond IndustryMicrosoft says network capacity upgrade caused outageSomalia’s Political Turmoil Puts East African Community’s Unity to the TestUN experts urge Somali government to respect judicial independence, rule of lawHoggaanka siyaasadeed ee Soomaaliya: Dhisashada hantida qoysaska xilli dalku la daalaa-dhacayo badbaado
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DR Congo President Takes Step Toward Possible Third Term

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By Newsroom November 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 22 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
DR Congo Opposition Rejects Tshisekedi Third-Term Bid
DR Congo Opposition Rejects President Tshisekedi’s Third-Term Bid

Ahead of the 2028 elections, President Felix Tshisekedi has signed legislation lowering the requirements for constitutional referendums—an action that could pave the way for changes to the country’s founding document.

Opposition parties have condemned the measure, accusing Tshisekedi of seeking a third presidential term despite constitutional limits restricting him to two. Tshisekedi, who has led the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2019, has previously said he would accept another term if the people supported it.

The move comes as political tensions rise and fighting intensifies in eastern DR Congo. Former president Joseph Kabila, now associated with a renamed rebel movement, has vowed to end what he describes as tyranny, including through force. Opposition groups have rejected any constitutional amendment, a third term for Tshisekedi or any delay to the 2028 vote.

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