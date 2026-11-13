Somalia’s Political Turmoil Puts East African Community’s Unity to the Test

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The impasse has further damaged relations between Mogadishu and Somalia’s federal member states, fuelling concern over political stability as the sides remain divided on constitutional reform and the…

At the heart of the dispute are constitutional amendments and the electoral framework being advanced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration. Opposition figures, along with the regional states…

Somalia Crisis Tests East African Community’s Regional Influence MOGADISHU — Somalia’s worsening political standoff is placing fresh pressure on the East African Community (EAC) to help bridge an…

Somalia Crisis Tests East African Community’s Regional Influence

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s worsening political standoff is placing fresh pressure on the East African Community (EAC) to help bridge an increasingly bitter divide between the federal government and opposition leaders, according to a report by The EastAfrican newspaper.

At the heart of the dispute are constitutional amendments and the electoral framework being advanced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration. Opposition figures, along with the regional states of Puntland State and Jubaland, have rejected the proposals.

The impasse has further damaged relations between Mogadishu and Somalia’s federal member states, fuelling concern over political stability as the sides remain divided on constitutional reform and the conduct of future elections.

The EastAfrican reported that the EAC has traditionally had a less prominent role in Somalia than the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The latest turmoil, however, could offer the regional bloc an opening to position itself as a mediator.

Uganda’s past involvement in Somalia’s political reconciliation efforts could be particularly relevant. President Yoweri Museveni took part in initiatives aimed at settling disputes during the early 2000s.

Museveni was involved in reconciliation talks in Kenya from 2002 to 2004 and later played a role in the 2011 Kampala Accord. That agreement sought to settle a political dispute among Somalia’s transitional federal institutions.

Uganda also remains an important actor in Somalia’s security landscape through its military contribution to African Union-led operations. But Kampala’s plans to scale down and ultimately withdraw its troops have raised concerns about the future of Somalia’s security arrangements and the broader AU mission.

Uganda has ranked among the leading contributors of troops to international security operations in Somalia, supporting efforts to combat Al-Shabaab militants.

The newspaper identified wider institutional weaknesses within the EAC, including financial pressures, infrequent meetings among regional leaders and conflicting national interests.

Those constraints may make it harder for the bloc to respond effectively to Somalia’s crisis, especially as the dispute involves politically sensitive questions over the constitution and elections.

The confrontation has sharpened as opposition leaders reject the federal government’s constitutional revisions and proposed electoral system. They maintain that major political decisions must be based on wide consultation and consensus.

The government has defended its reform programme and its effort to introduce a direct electoral system.

Any EAC engagement would come as Somalia’s political divisions increasingly threaten cooperation between federal institutions and regional administrations.

The EastAfrican said the dispute could serve as a significant test of the bloc’s capacity to mediate political conflicts and expand its diplomatic role in the Horn of Africa.

AXADLETM