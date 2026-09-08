 Skip to content
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 26 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:01
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: WFP Says Food Aid Is Critical to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo
Breaking News
WFP Says Food Aid Is Critical to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR CongoSomalia Condemns Houthi Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia’s Civilian and Oil SitesNATS Rules Out Cyber Attack as Flight Operations Begin Returning to NormalPower Blackouts in Gambia Trigger Protests Ahead of December ElectionKarachi Police Detain Seven Protesting 140-Day Captivity of Pakistani Sailors by Somali PiratesPirates Exploit Regional Chaos and Resume Hijackings Off SomaliaWFP Says Food Aid Is Critical to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR CongoSomalia Condemns Houthi Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia’s Civilian and Oil SitesNATS Rules Out Cyber Attack as Flight Operations Begin Returning to NormalPower Blackouts in Gambia Trigger Protests Ahead of December ElectionKarachi Police Detain Seven Protesting 140-Day Captivity of Pakistani Sailors by Somali PiratesPirates Exploit Regional Chaos and Resume Hijackings Off Somalia
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom North-Africa News English

Algeria’s Niger Deployment: What It Signals Beyond the Jets

Follow
By Newsroom September 8, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 16 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
What Algeria’s Deployment to Niger Signals - Beyond the Jets
What Algeria’s Deployment to Niger Signals - Beyond the Jets

Four Algerian aircraft landed in Niamey after mutinous soldiers seized a military base near the capital’s airport and moved toward the presidential palace, with the Nigerien military junta reportedly seeking assistance.

Yet the deployment did not come in isolation. Algeria had spent months deepening its involvement in Niger, a development that has received far less attention, writes Habib Badawi, Professor of International Relations at the Lebanese University in Beirut.

- Advertisement -

In an article for African Arguments, Badawi says the episode points to a broader shift: instability across Algeria’s southern border is increasingly being treated as part of its own strategic sphere, rather than as a distant external crisis.

“The emerging trend may not be a return to African interventionism, but a shift toward regional powers taking responsibility for their own deterrence, rather than waiting for outside actors to clean up after the fact,” Badawi writes.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,115 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from North-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.