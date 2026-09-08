AFRICOM carries out airstrike against al-Shabaab in Somalia

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The command said it remains engaged with Somalia’s federal authorities and the Somali Armed Forces in operations intended to weaken the militant group’s capacity to threaten U.S. personnel…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) The United States military carried out a fresh airstrike against al-Shabaab in Somalia on September 4, 2026, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia,…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) The United States military carried out a fresh airstrike against al-Shabaab in Somalia on September 4, 2026, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia,…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) The United States military carried out a fresh airstrike against al-Shabaab in Somalia on September 4, 2026, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said.

AFRICOM said the operation was conducted about 175 kilometers west of Mogadishu, describing it as part of continuing joint efforts aimed at reducing al-Shabaab’s ability to plan and carry out attacks.

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The command said it remains engaged with Somalia’s federal authorities and the Somali Armed Forces in operations intended to weaken the militant group’s capacity to threaten U.S. personnel and American citizens overseas.

No further information was released about the forces, units or military equipment used in the strike, with AFRICOM citing the need to protect operational security.

The latest strike comes amid sustained operations by Somali and international forces against al-Shabaab, which continues to pose one of the most serious security challenges in Somalia.