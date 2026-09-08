Houthi-Al-Shabaab Ties Deepen as Somali Fighters Reportedly Train in Yemen

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that the partnership has been taking shape since at least 2023. Somali intermediaries allegedly helped Al-Shabaab secure weapons and military knowledge from…

Houthi-Al-Shabaab Cooperation Expands to Training and Drone Expertise, Reports Say MOGADISHU, Somalia — Al-Shabaab’s relationship with Yemen’s Houthi movement has reportedly moved beyond arms trafficking, with the two…

Houthi-Al-Shabaab Cooperation Expands to Training and Drone Expertise, Reports Say MOGADISHU, Somalia — Al-Shabaab’s relationship with Yemen’s Houthi movement has reportedly moved beyond arms trafficking, with the two…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Houthi-Al-Shabaab Cooperation Expands to Training and Drone Expertise, Reports Say

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Al-Shabaab’s relationship with Yemen’s Houthi movement has reportedly moved beyond arms trafficking, with the two groups now linked through military training, drone instruction and direct operational contacts, according to security officials and recent investigations.

- Advertisement -

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that the partnership has been taking shape since at least 2023. Somali intermediaries allegedly helped Al-Shabaab secure weapons and military knowledge from the Houthis while connecting operatives from both organizations.

The reported cooperation came under renewed scrutiny this week after Yemen’s anti-Houthi National Resistance Forces said Somali Al-Shabaab fighters were among Houthi casualties from clashes along Yemen’s western coast. The force said the fighters were identified using documents and personal belongings recovered from their bodies. The claim has not been independently verified.

The Journal identified Somali operatives who allegedly helped build the relationship, including arranging weapons purchases, facilitating the movement of military supplies and establishing contact with Houthi commanders.

The ties have reportedly broadened to include battlefield training. U.S. and regional security officials cited by the Journal said more than 100 Al-Shabaab fighters had traveled to Yemen to receive instruction in drone operations, advanced weapons and explosives. Houthi trainers were also reported to have made trips to Somalia.

In addition, a Houthi delegation reportedly visited Jilib, an Al-Shabaab stronghold in southern Somalia, for talks focused on weapons, training and broader cooperation.

The reported alliance has raised concern that Al-Shabaab could gain more sophisticated military capabilities, while the Houthis could expand their influence across the Gulf of Aden.

Still, there is no confirmed evidence that the Houthis have supplied Al-Shabaab with their most advanced missile or drone systems.

AXADLETM