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Trump says massive oil, gas and mineral exploration will begin in Greenland

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

US President Donald Trump says Greenland is on the verge of a “massive” expansion of oil, gas and mineral exploration.

He offered no details about the proposed activity, but claimed experts believe Greenland holds more easily accessible oil than “almost any land, anywhere in the world.”

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The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement last month intended to ease tensions after Mr Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the strategically positioned, resource-rich island.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump also warned that any future attack on the United States would have to pass through Greenland, where, he said, American defences would routinely destroy drones, missiles and weapons “not yet even conceived.”

Read More: What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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