Trump says massive oil, gas and mineral exploration will begin in Greenland

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He offered no details about the proposed activity, but claimed experts believe Greenland holds more easily accessible oil than "almost any land, anywhere in the world."

US President Donald Trump says Greenland is on the verge of a "massive" expansion of oil, gas and mineral exploration.

US President Donald Trump says Greenland is on the verge of a “massive” expansion of oil, gas and mineral exploration. He offered no details about the proposed activity,…

US President Donald Trump says Greenland is on the verge of a “massive” expansion of oil, gas and mineral exploration.

He offered no details about the proposed activity, but claimed experts believe Greenland holds more easily accessible oil than “almost any land, anywhere in the world.”

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The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement last month intended to ease tensions after Mr Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the strategically positioned, resource-rich island.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump also warned that any future attack on the United States would have to pass through Greenland, where, he said, American defences would routinely destroy drones, missiles and weapons “not yet even conceived.”

Read More: What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?