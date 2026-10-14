Mozambique Court Blocks Appeal in Mondlane Trial

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Former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane had requested live coverage of his trial on television and social media. The opposition leader is facing charges linked to protests that followed…

The Supreme Court has blocked a bid to broadcast a criminal trial live, ruling that the challenged procedural restriction cannot be appealed under the country’s Criminal Procedure Code.…

The Supreme Court has blocked a bid to broadcast a criminal trial live, ruling that the challenged procedural restriction cannot be appealed under the country’s Criminal Procedure Code.…

The Supreme Court has blocked a bid to broadcast a criminal trial live, ruling that the challenged procedural restriction cannot be appealed under the country’s Criminal Procedure Code. It said televised proceedings could prompt the public to reach premature conclusions about guilt or innocence before a final verdict.

Former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane had requested live coverage of his trial on television and social media. The opposition leader is facing charges linked to protests that followed the October 2024 election.