Ramaphosa Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Xenophobic Violence

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Ramaphosa also dismissed claims that South Africa had been shunned by other African leaders following the recent violence, maintaining that the country remained a respected pan-African actor. He…

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that anyone responsible for violence against foreign nationals will face arrest and prosecution once police have collected sufficient evidence, rejecting allegations that his…

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that anyone responsible for violence against foreign nationals will face arrest and prosecution once police have collected sufficient evidence, rejecting allegations that his…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that anyone responsible for violence against foreign nationals will face arrest and prosecution once police have collected sufficient evidence, rejecting allegations that his government tolerates xenophobia.

Ramaphosa also dismissed claims that South Africa had been shunned by other African leaders following the recent violence, maintaining that the country remained a respected pan-African actor. He said the government had consulted African leaders about migration and stressed that regional cooperation was essential to confronting its underlying causes, including insecurity and poor governance.