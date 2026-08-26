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Ramaphosa Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Xenophobic Violence

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By Newsroom August 26, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Ramaphosa Vows Action Against Xenophobic Violence Perpetrators

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that anyone responsible for violence against foreign nationals will face arrest and prosecution once police have collected sufficient evidence, rejecting allegations that his government tolerates xenophobia.

Ramaphosa also dismissed claims that South Africa had been shunned by other African leaders following the recent violence, maintaining that the country remained a respected pan-African actor. He said the government had consulted African leaders about migration and stressed that regional cooperation was essential to confronting its underlying causes, including insecurity and poor governance.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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