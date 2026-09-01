Gaza medics report five people killed in Israeli airstrikes

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Al-Shifa Hospital said it received two bodies after what it described as an Israeli strike on the entrance of a residential building near Gaza City’s municipal park.

Five people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes west of Gaza City, according to a hospital and rescue workers, while the Israeli military said it had struck Hamas…

Five people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes west of Gaza City, according to a hospital and rescue workers, while the Israeli military said it had struck Hamas…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Five people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes west of Gaza City, according to a hospital and rescue workers, while the Israeli military said it had struck Hamas “military operatives”.

Al-Shifa Hospital said it received two bodies after what it described as an Israeli strike on the entrance of a residential building near Gaza City’s municipal park.

- Advertisement -

Hours later, the hospital reported receiving three more bodies along with several wounded people following an Israeli drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of the city.

Gaza’s civil defence service, which operates under the Hamas authorities, confirmed that five people had died in the two attacks.

Palestinians use water to extinguish a vehicle that caught fire following an Israeli airstrike

The Israeli military said both strikes targeted members of Hamas’s military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, adding that it would release further information later.

Latest Middle East stories

Violence has continued in Gaza despite a US-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, with Israel maintaining strikes against Palestinians it identifies as militants.

Israel says it must continue removing threats posed by Hamas, whose unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 triggered the war in Gaza.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed at least 1,318 people, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory. The ministry operates under Hamas authority, but the United Nations regards its casualty figures as reliable.

The Israeli army says five of its personnel have been killed during the same period, along with one civilian contractor.