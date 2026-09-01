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Somali MPs Seek Removal of Interior Minister Ali Hosh Over Performance Concerns

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 1, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 46 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Somali MPs Seek Removal of Interior Minister Ali Hosh Over Performance Concerns

Somalia: Lawmakers File No-Confidence Motion Against Interior Minister Ali Hosh

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s lower-house lawmakers have moved to challenge Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, filing a no-confidence motion on Tuesday over what they called failures in managing his ministry.

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MPs said concerns about the ministry’s performance had been raised for some time before the motion was formally submitted to parliament. It has now been sent to a committee for review.

Speaking to the media, MP Abdirahman Cagaweyne said lawmakers were particularly concerned about the ministry’s approach to security matters, clan disputes and ties between the federal government and the country’s member states.

The motion accuses Hosh of falling short in responding to internal security threats and recurring clan conflicts, disputes that have periodically triggered deadly violence and forced people from their homes.

Lawmakers also faulted the minister for what they described as inadequate efforts to protect and reinforce Somalia’s federal system.

The parliamentary action comes as political friction intensifies between Mogadishu and several federal member states. The sides remain divided over power-sharing, elections, security and the responsibilities assigned to the federal government and regional administrations.

The Interior Ministry is central to managing relations with member states, supporting reconciliation, overseeing domestic administration and helping prepare the country’s electoral process.

Submitting the motion does not immediately remove Hosh from office. The parliamentary committee must first examine the allegations and the grounds cited by lawmakers before the motion can advance to a possible vote.

Should it reach that stage, members of the House of the People will determine whether Hosh keeps his position or is dismissed.

The move places further pressure on the federal government as Somalia enters a politically sensitive period shaped by disputes over elections, federalism and relations between the central authorities and regional administrations.

The government has not yet issued a public response to the allegations in the motion.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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