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Mali Army Retakes Kidal With Support From Russia

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By Adam Omar October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Mali Army Retakes Kidal With Russian Support

Mali’s army, supported by Russian paramilitary forces, has regained control of the northern town of Kidal after Tuareg separatists declared a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” from the area.

The Azawad Liberation Front said its fighters pulled out without engaging in direct combat, blaming what it called the disproportionate use of air power by Russia’s Africa Corps. Kidal has long served as a stronghold for Tuareg separatists pursuing an independent state in northern Mali. The town was previously captured by the separatists and an al-Qaeda-linked group.

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The takeover represents a symbolic gain for Mali’s military government, which has deepened military ties with Russia after moving away from France. Analysts cautioned, however, that the recapture is unlikely to prove decisive in the wider conflict with jihadist and separatist groups. Human rights organisations continue to accuse Malian and Russian forces of abuses against civilians.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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