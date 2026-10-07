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The Azawad Liberation Front said its fighters pulled out without engaging in direct combat, blaming what it called the disproportionate use of air power by Russia’s Africa Corps.…

Mali’s army, supported by Russian paramilitary forces, has regained control of the northern town of Kidal after Tuareg separatists declared a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” from the area.

Mali’s army, supported by Russian paramilitary forces, has regained control of the northern town of Kidal after Tuareg separatists declared a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” from the area.…

Mali’s army, supported by Russian paramilitary forces, has regained control of the northern town of Kidal after Tuareg separatists declared a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” from the area.

The Azawad Liberation Front said its fighters pulled out without engaging in direct combat, blaming what it called the disproportionate use of air power by Russia’s Africa Corps. Kidal has long served as a stronghold for Tuareg separatists pursuing an independent state in northern Mali. The town was previously captured by the separatists and an al-Qaeda-linked group.

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The takeover represents a symbolic gain for Mali’s military government, which has deepened military ties with Russia after moving away from France. Analysts cautioned, however, that the recapture is unlikely to prove decisive in the wider conflict with jihadist and separatist groups. Human rights organisations continue to accuse Malian and Russian forces of abuses against civilians.