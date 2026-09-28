Police said the first shooting took place at a bar in Johannesburg, where eight unidentified assailants armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the Wedela venue and opened fire on patrons. Videos from the killings near Cape Town showed customers drinking and dancing at an entertainment venue before a sudden burst of gunfire broke up the gathering.
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Two Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill Dozens
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