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Monday, September 28, 2026 15 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:57
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Breaking: Somali Pirates Escape After Receiving Suspected Assistance From Police
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Somali Pirates Escape After Receiving Suspected Assistance From PoliceTwo Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill DozensPope to Address United Europe in French Border TownEthiopia Accuses Eritrea and Sudan of Backing Tigray Rebels Amid ClashesTinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises ConcernEthiopia’s Somali Region Opens Hospital for Police Personnel and Their FamiliesSomali Pirates Escape After Receiving Suspected Assistance From PoliceTwo Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill DozensPope to Address United Europe in French Border TownEthiopia Accuses Eritrea and Sudan of Backing Tigray Rebels Amid ClashesTinubu’s Failure to Return to Nigeria Raises ConcernEthiopia’s Somali Region Opens Hospital for Police Personnel and Their Families
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Two Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill Dozens

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By Newsroom September 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
DR Congo School Fire Leaves Dozens of Children Dead
School Fire in DR Congo Kills Dozens of Children

Police said the first shooting took place at a bar in Johannesburg, where eight unidentified assailants armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the Wedela venue and opened fire on patrons. Videos from the killings near Cape Town showed customers drinking and dancing at an entertainment venue before a sudden burst of gunfire broke up the gathering.

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Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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