Two Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill Dozens

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Police said the first shooting took place at a bar in Johannesburg, where eight unidentified assailants armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the Wedela venue and opened fire on…

Police said the first shooting took place at a bar in Johannesburg, where eight unidentified assailants armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the Wedela venue and opened fire on patrons. Videos from the killings near Cape Town showed customers drinking and dancing at an entertainment venue before a sudden burst of gunfire broke up the gathering.