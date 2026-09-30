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Ramaphosa Unveils 90-Day Plan to Combat Gender-Based Violence in South Africa

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By Newsroom September 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South African President Vows Justice As More Women's Bodies Found
South African President Vows Justice After More Women’s Bodies Are Found

The discovery of 12 women’s bodies east of Johannesburg over a two-month period has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to order a national emergency response and a clean-up of high-risk areas. Four people have been arrested, while Ramaphosa said police had found no evidence that one person was responsible for all the killings.

Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the government had fallen short in protecting women and girls. He directed municipalities to carry out women’s safety audits, focusing on hazards including broken streetlights, abandoned buildings, dangerous transport routes and poorly secured public spaces. The government will also introduce measures aimed at curbing violence linked to alcohol.

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Ramaphosa said lasting progress would require a fundamental shift in attitudes towards women. He called on men and boys to accept greater responsibility for preventing and ending gender-based violence.

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