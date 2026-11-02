Rising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking Routes

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In a January 2026 report, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Libya had developed into a “less costly and easier alternative” for drug transit, storage…

The country's interior ministry attributes part of the increase to trafficking along Tunisia's 460-kilometer border with Libya, a major corridor for moving large quantities of illicit drugs.

North Africa is emerging as an increasingly important gateway for drugs bound for Europe, with Tunisia reporting a sustained rise in cocaine seizures during recent security and customs…

North Africa is emerging as an increasingly important gateway for drugs bound for Europe, with Tunisia reporting a sustained rise in cocaine seizures during recent security and customs operations.

The country’s interior ministry attributes part of the increase to trafficking along Tunisia’s 460-kilometer border with Libya, a major corridor for moving large quantities of illicit drugs.

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In a January 2026 report, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Libya had developed into a “less costly and easier alternative” for drug transit, storage and distribution across North Africa and beyond.