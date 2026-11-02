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Breaking: Rising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking Routes
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Rising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking Routes

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By Newsroom November 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Rising Cocaine Seizures In North Africa Point to Expanding Routes
Rising Cocaine Seizures In North Africa Point to Expanding Routes

North Africa is emerging as an increasingly important gateway for drugs bound for Europe, with Tunisia reporting a sustained rise in cocaine seizures during recent security and customs operations.

The country’s interior ministry attributes part of the increase to trafficking along Tunisia’s 460-kilometer border with Libya, a major corridor for moving large quantities of illicit drugs.

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In a January 2026 report, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Libya had developed into a “less costly and easier alternative” for drug transit, storage and distribution across North Africa and beyond.

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