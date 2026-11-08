US Offers €17 Million Reward for Information on Iran’s Nuclear Programme

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Iran has also moved to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption.

The offer comes as mediators work to keep the conflict from reigniting after months of stalemate in the Middle East. The war began when the United States and…

A $20 million (€17.9m) reward, along with the possibility of relocation, is being offered by the United States for information on Iran’s nuclear programme, as President Donald Trump…

A $20 million (€17.9m) reward, along with the possibility of relocation, is being offered by the United States for information on Iran’s nuclear programme, as President Donald Trump again said Tehran was eager to negotiate an end to the war.

The offer comes as mediators work to keep the conflict from reigniting after months of stalemate in the Middle East. The war began when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February.

Iran has also moved to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption.

The reward was announced as Iranian state media reported that the country’s military is now “stronger” and more determined than it was when the United States and Israel began the war in February.

He said Iran’s forces had become more powerful and more confident, according to state news agency IRNA.

“Today, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces … having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war,” he said.

He added: “They now possess greater motivation, commitment and self confidence.

“Under the order of the supreme leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective and without geographical limitations.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said US forces have effectively obliterated Iran’s nuclear programme

The United States is offering up to $20m (€17.9m), as well as possible relocation, for information concerning Iran’s nuclear programme.

The State Department initiative, known as Rewards for Justice, “is offering a reward of up to $20m and possible relocation for information” about Iran’s nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment and related personnel, such as members of the scientific community, US Central Command said on X.

Created in 1984 as part of the State Department’s national security rewards programme, the initiative provides financial incentives for information that helps protect American lives and national interests.

In its announcement, the State Department said Iran’s “lack of compliance” with its safeguard obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency had resulted in “the agency’s loss of continuity of knowledge regarding Iran’s production and inventory of key components like centrifuges”.

Officials did not specify what type of information would qualify for the reward.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that American forces have effectively destroyed Iran’s nuclear programme.

“If we didn’t hit Iran, you wouldn’t have Israel today,” Mr Trump said yesterday.

“If they had nuclear, they would have used nuclear. They would have obliterated the Middle East,” he added.

At the same time, the US president said Iran was keen to bring the conflict to a close, arguing that eight months of war had inflicted severe damage on its economy and military.

“We’re dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly,” he said.

Mr Trump spoke by telephone with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday about efforts to bring the war to an end.

Mediators have continued their diplomatic efforts in a bid to prevent the fighting from starting again.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week that his government remained committed to resolving the crisis through dialogue.