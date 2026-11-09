Trump prepares for battles unfolding across multiple fronts

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It also produced what quickly became known as the “Republican revolution”.

1994 brought Sony’s PlayStation, Pulp Fiction and the spectacle of slow-speed Bronco chases.

1994 brought Sony’s PlayStation, Pulp Fiction and the spectacle of slow-speed Bronco chases. It also produced what quickly became known as the “Republican revolution”. Under Democratic President Bill…

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1994 brought Sony’s PlayStation, Pulp Fiction and the spectacle of slow-speed Bronco chases.

It also produced what quickly became known as the “Republican revolution”.

Under Democratic President Bill Clinton, Republicans scored extraordinary gains in the midterm elections, capturing 230 House seats, 53 Senate seats and 12 governorships.

The result reflected deep public frustration with government and ended Democratic control of Congress for the first time in decades. It also set the stage for a series of bitter confrontations between the new Republican majority and President Clinton.

Yet if 1994 offers any lesson, a sweeping midterm victory is no guarantee of legislative achievements or success in the next presidential contest.

Stephen Miller is taking over the post of chief of staff

Democrats now hope to turn Tuesday’s blue tsunami into a lasting political movement. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, appears ready for a fight.

Although Mr Trump said on election night that he was prepared to work with Democrats, a shake-up at the White House last night suggested that cooperation may not be the administration’s priority.

Stephen Miller is stepping into the powerful role of chief of staff after Susie Wiles’ departure, putting one of the president’s most influential allies at the centre of the US government.

An ideologically committed conservative and outspoken defender of Mr Trump, Mr Miller understands the workings of Capitol Hill. He previously worked for Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

His appointment signals a more confrontational phase as the administration braces for a wave of congressional investigations and oversight.

Mr Miller appeared to acknowledge as much in an online post.

“The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our president and defend this magnificent republic,” he said.

The next battle has begun.

Supporters cheer during a midterm election watch party in Michigan

Democrats are preparing an aggressive legislative push that could amount to their own version of flooding the zone.

According to reports, party leaders want to highlight divisions within the Republican ranks, compel President Trump to defend contentious decisions and give voters a glimpse of what full Democratic control of government could mean.

Their proposals include ending the war in Iran, restoring additional financial assistance to reduce health insurance costs, challenging Mr Trump’s tariffs and raising taxes on wealthy Americans.

For Democrats, however, the strategy carries considerable risks.

Efforts to reverse the tariff policy could put further pressure on already strained federal revenues, particularly as the issue collides with forthcoming debt ceiling and budget negotiations.

Attempting to halt the war in Iran through restrictions on funding could also backfire. Republicans could portray such a move as a threat to national security and an attack on the military.

Then there is the presidential veto. Mr Trump can block legislation approved by Congress before it becomes law.

Congress can override a veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both chambers — 67 Senate votes if every senator is voting.

Democratic victories in Alaska and Mississippi, where results are still being decided, would lift the party’s Senate total to 56 seats.

Read more:Democrats win US Congress in midterm rout of TrumpTop takeaways from the US midterm elections

That would remain well short of the two-thirds threshold. Still, a larger majority could improve Democrats’ chances of winning Republican support for measures that GOP lawmakers might find politically difficult to reject.

For the administration, the coming era of investigations, subpoenas and impeachment proceedings could be only beginning.

Hakeem Jeffries is expected to be the next leader of the House

Before the election, President Trump told the New York Post that he was willing to grant sweeping pre-emptive pardons to everyone who served in his administration if Democrats carried out threats to prosecute them.

“The days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over,” said Hakeem Jeffries, the expected next leader of the House. He has vowed to drive Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth out of office.

“House Democrats are going to lead a Congress that does serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch,” he added.

Robert Garcia, the Democratic congressman expected to become chairman of the House oversight committee, had a blunt message for what he called the “Trump Crime Family”: “Lawyer up”.

Beginning in January, Democrats will also hold enough power in the Senate to confirm new cabinet officials and potentially a Supreme Court justice, amid rumours that some justices may retire.

The president knows that threat is coming.

As pressure grows on Mr Hegseth to become the midterm “fall guy”, Mr Trump has acknowledged that replacing the architect of the Iran war would be easier during the lame-duck Congress, before Democrats assume control in January.

But investigations, legislative showdowns and resistance to Mr Trump will carry Democrats only so far.

They now have two years to demonstrate what they believe in — and persuade voters that they deserve to be trusted with the presidency in 2028.

Former president Barack Obama said Democrats have ‘got to be for something’

Former President Barack Obama has already cautioned his party about the road ahead.

“We can’t just be against something. We’ve got to be for something,” he told a Democratic rally in Detroit recently.

History points to a backlash against the party in power during midterm elections.

But history also makes clear that such a backlash does not necessarily bring a presidency to an end.

The Republican Revolution of 1994 did not stop Mr Clinton from winning a second term.

Nor does the Democratic tsunami of 2026 guarantee that the White House will turn blue in 2028.

During the 1996 campaign, Mr Clinton dismissed the upheaval as a revolution, calling it instead a reaction — one voters would eventually regret.

The next two years are likely to be defined by fierce clashes between Democrats and President Trump, with the outcome shaping both parties as they move toward the 2028 election season.