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Tigray Introduces New School Curriculum After 16 Years

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By Newsroom August 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 47 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Tigray Unveils New School Curriculum After 16 Years
Tigray Unveils New School Curriculum After 16 Years

After 16 years under the same framework, Tigray has introduced a new general education curriculum aimed at bringing indigenous knowledge into the classroom alongside modern, competency-based learning. The curriculum also seeks to prepare students for rapid technological change, including the rise of artificial intelligence.

Yet the rollout faces serious financial and logistical hurdles. Tigray’s Education Bureau cautioned that shortages of funding and textbooks could disrupt implementation when the new academic year starts. University scholars and education specialists developed the framework with $550,000 in support from UNICEF, but federal budget blockages reportedly left only about $200,000 available.

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The revised curriculum adds Ethics at the primary level, postpones the introduction of Amharic until Grade 7, and broadens academic and vocational options in secondary schools. The changes come as Tigray continues efforts to rebuild an education system heavily damaged by war.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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