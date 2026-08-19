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Egypt Rejects Threats to Somalia’s Sovereignty, Urges Sustained Funding for AU Mission

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 19, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Egypt rejects threats to Somali sovereignty, calls for sustained funding of AU mission

Egypt will not accept unilateral actions that threaten Somalia’s territorial integrity or erode its sovereignty, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told his Somali counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday.

During the call with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the two officials reviewed developments in the Horn of Africa. Abdelatty stressed the importance of securing sustainable financing for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, in which Egypt participates. He also called for the continued retention, backing and funding of both the African Union mission and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia, describing their roles as essential to safeguarding the country’s security, stability and unity.

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Cairo remains fully committed to Somalia’s unity and national institutions, Abdelatty said, reaffirming Egypt’s support for efforts to build the Somali state. He pointed to ongoing Egyptian initiatives aimed at strengthening Somalia’s institutional capabilities, particularly in confronting terrorism and extremism.

Ali, for his part, praised Egypt’s sustained support across multiple areas and its consistent position in defence of Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He said Mogadishu wanted to preserve close coordination and consultation with Cairo in pursuit of the two countries’ shared interests.

The ministers also discussed the wider bilateral relationship. Abdelatty welcomed the increasing momentum in ties between Egypt and Somalia and said both sides were determined to deepen their strategic partnership in the political and economic spheres.

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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