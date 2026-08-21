More Than 100 Killed in Central African Republic Mine Collapse

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Authorities have not determined what caused the disaster, although several underground tunnels reportedly caved in. At least three victims were Cameroonian, officials said. The CAR government has opened…

At least 107 labourers have died after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Zamboye, western Central African Republic, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams…

At least 107 labourers have died after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Zamboye, western Central African Republic, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams…

At least 107 labourers have died after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Zamboye, western Central African Republic, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams retrieve more bodies from the rubble. Several workers are still missing or believed to be trapped underground.

Authorities have not determined what caused the disaster, although several underground tunnels reportedly caved in. At least three victims were Cameroonian, officials said. The CAR government has opened an investigation and promised relief for the families affected.