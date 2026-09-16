 Skip to content
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 3 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:56
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs
Breaking News
Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu JacobsRwanda Explores Nuclear Technology to Boost Agricultural GrowthPractitioner Recommends Currency Board to Strengthen Somali Shilling Through Rules, Reserves and TrustAlgeria Urged to Abandon Death Penalty Plans Following WildfiresChina condemns North Western State of Somalia president’s Taiwan comments during U.S. visitSouth African President Vows Justice After More Women’s Bodies Are FoundNigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu JacobsRwanda Explores Nuclear Technology to Boost Agricultural GrowthPractitioner Recommends Currency Board to Strengthen Somali Shilling Through Rules, Reserves and TrustAlgeria Urged to Abandon Death Penalty Plans Following WildfiresChina condemns North Western State of Somalia president’s Taiwan comments during U.S. visitSouth African President Vows Justice After More Women’s Bodies Are Found
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom North-Africa News English

Algeria Urged to Abandon Death Penalty Plans Following Wildfires

Follow
By Newsroom September 16, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Relations With UAE Over Regional Disputes
Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Relations With UAE Over Regional Disputes

Amnesty International is calling on Algeria to halt plans to broaden the death penalty after deadly wildfires tore through parts of the country. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has directed revisions to the Penal Code that would permit capital punishment for those convicted of deliberately causing or inciting fires, and has suggested extending it to cases involving child abduction and abuse.

Although Algeria has carried out no executions since 1993, its courts still issue death sentences. Amnesty said the government’s response to the wildfires should instead prioritise prevention, emergency readiness and independent inquiries into every factor behind the loss of life, rather than expanding the use of capital punishment.

- Advertisement -

The organisation also expressed concern about terrorism-related charges—which can carry the death penalty—being brought against people accused of involvement in the fires. It urged Algeria to uphold fair-trial guarantees and pursue accountability while considering the impact of climate change and shortcomings in disaster preparedness.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,131 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from North-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.