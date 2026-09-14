Drone War Escalates Over Khartoum as Sudan’s Army and RSF Battle for Control

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Explosions and anti-aircraft fire rang out over Khartoum early Thursday after Sudan’s army said it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. “All…

Explosions and anti-aircraft fire rang out over Khartoum early Thursday after Sudan’s army said it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. “All…

Explosions and anti-aircraft fire rang out over Khartoum early Thursday after Sudan’s army said it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“All of the militia’s drones attempting to target areas in northern Omdurman were shot down by our air defenses,” a military source told Agence France-Presse (AFP), referring to the area near Khartoum that contains a major military zone.

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“None of them achieved their objectives,” the source added.

An AFP correspondent in Khartoum reported hearing anti-aircraft fire followed by five explosions in the early morning hours.

The RSF also launched drone attacks on Khartoum over two consecutive days last month, but the army said those strikes were intercepted.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF began in April 2023. It has killed tens of thousands of people and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis.

Yet daily life has slowly begun to re-emerge in Khartoum despite continuing attacks. About 2.3 million displaced residents have returned to the capital, reconstruction projects are under way and activity has resumed in the markets.