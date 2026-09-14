Breaking: Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With UAE, Orders Ambassador Out

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Algeria has ended diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of years of “provocative and hostile acts” and interference in Algerian and regional affairs. “Algeria…

Algeria has ended diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of years of “provocative and hostile acts” and interference in Algerian and regional affairs. “Algeria…

Algeria has ended diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of years of “provocative and hostile acts” and interference in Algerian and regional affairs.

“Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, following the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral relations,” Algeria’s state television reported Thursday.

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In a statement, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry did not detail the alleged actions but said it had repeatedly warned the UAE about the consequences of its conduct.

“Algeria spared no effort to draw the Emirati side’s attention to and to warn it against, the dire consequences that could result from its regrettable and unjustified conduct,” the ministry said.

UAE authorities did not immediately comment.

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune has frequently criticized the UAE in public remarks, at times calling it a “micro-state” or “statelet” that is attempting to destabilize countries across the region, including Libya, Mali and Sudan.

‘No longer acceptable’

In a televised interview in July, Tebboune accused the UAE of having a “very negative impact” in the region.

“Wherever they set foot, blood flows,” he said, adding: “We want them to stay away, so that blood does not flow in our country.”

Tebboune said at the time that Algeria would have severed diplomatic ties “long ago” if it had not been concerned about “deepening divisions” in the Arab world.

On Thursday, Algeria ordered the UAE ambassador to leave within 48 hours “to comply with the decision.”

The Foreign Ministry said repeated warnings had failed to change Abu Dhabi’s behavior, with the UAE having “persisted in its actions, reaching a point where they could no longer be considered acceptable or tolerable.”

Relations have deteriorated amid a series of disputes and diverging positions in recent years.

Last year, Algerian state television condemned what it described as a hostile media campaign after UAE-based broadcaster Sky News Arabia aired an interview with historian Mohamed Amine Belghit. During the interview, Belghit made controversial remarks questioning the existence of Algeria’s indigenous Amazigh culture.

Algerian authorities jailed Belghit, though Tebboune later pardoned him.

The two countries have also disagreed over foreign policy, including the UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.